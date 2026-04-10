Veteran Egyptian goalkeeper suspended for four matches for hitting a referee in the head

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Mohamed El Shenawy, 37-year-old goalkeeper from Al Ahly, from the Egyptian Premier League, was subject to a harsh punishments after hitting a referee in the head, during a match against Ceramica on April 4 that ended 1-1. It happened during an altercation due to a controversial penalty decision at the end of the match: El Shenawy hit the back of the referee's head with his hand.

As a result, El Shenawy was given a four-match suspension in the Egyptian Premier League, and fined 50,000 Egyptian pounds (around £700, 800 euros) by the Egyptian Professional Clubs Association, plus 2,500 Egyptian pounds was imposed for receiving two yellow cards.

El Shenawy, captain of the Egyptian club where he joined in 2016, also has played for the Egyptian national team since 2018: he was the first-choice goalkeeper for the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year and is expected to be called for World Cup in the summer. Al Ahly is third in the Egyptian Premier League - Ceramica is fourth - and were recently eliminated from CAF Champions League.