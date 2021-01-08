Veteran developer Pawel Selinger leaves Techland after 22 years

You're watching Advertisements

After spending 22 years at Techland, Dying Light 2 writer Pawel Selinger announced his departure on LinkedIn earlier this week. Selinger had a hand in many of the studio's major projects and worked on popular such as Dead Island and Call of Juarez. The veteran developer showed diversity within the company as he worked as both an art director and a writer before departing. No exact reason was given as to why he left the company, and it's unclear what he intends to do next within his professional life.

His LinkedIn post reads: "After over twenty-two years, I decided to end my cooperation with Techland. I would like to express my gratitude to the company that has allowed me to develop and fulfill myself for half of my life. Techland, I will always be rooting for you, as well as the great people I have met thanks to you. I wish you that Dying light 2 and subsequent projects will become world hits. Good bye and good luck!"

We wish Selinger the best of luck with whatever he decides to do next with his career.

Thanks, GamesRadar+.