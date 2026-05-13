Veteran comic book artist Simone Bianchi "would definitely love" to see a new adaptation of Elektra

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During our time at Comicon Napoli this year, we had the absolute luxury of speaking to a whole host of comic book icons and legends, including artist Simone Bianchi once more. With credits working on an array of different Marvel and DC stories based on many of the two titans' most famous heroes and villains, Bianchi is incredibly experienced and familiar with all things comic books.

To this end, during the interview, we inquired with Bianchi about which characters he'd like to see being adapted into either film, television, or video games, to which he laid out three characters/teams that are ripe for adaptation in his eyes.

To begin with, Bianchi expresses that the headliner of Avengers: Doomsday was always high up on his list.

"One, I'm going to be seeing him very soon, which is Doom, and I can't wait. I think he's a great character. He leaves a lot of room for us artists to give a different interpretation of the costume, the mask to all of us. We're all drawing different masks, which I think is great."

Building on this, he notes that the Inhumans deserve some time in the limelight, offering more impactful adaptations than the TV series and Black Bolt's brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"And, again, Inhumans. They've tried with the TV show. I think they... I actually did some costume design for the TV show. Me with two other artists, super close friends of mine, very good artists. They just... I think they did too much pre-production work. It should have been quicker, exacter, fresher. But, again, I would love to see the Inhumans on the big screen and all the five, six of them. Lockjaw, too. I just love those characters."

Lastly, Bianchi highlighted that one of Daredevil's closest allies and antagonists should be given more of a focus.

"Maybe I would definitely love to see a different version, maybe slightly more futuristic of Elektra. Elektra is such an amazing character. My friend Frank Miller just came up. I think he came up with the best female character of the past 30 years of comic books. And I would definitely love... I love what my friend Jeph Loeb did with the Netflix TV show, but I also love to see a completely different direction for that character."

For more from Bianchi, check out the full interview with the comic book veteran below.