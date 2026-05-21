Veteran CEO Jeff Hilbert reveals how game adaptations make developers money

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We're living in an age where loads of video game adaptations have either released, are coming our way, or are soon set to be announced. As Hollywood realises you can make box office gold and immediately draw in an audience with an adaptation of Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Fallout, Borderlands (maybe not Borderlands), and the like, it's jumping at gaming IP. But, how does it work for the game developers and IP holders? How do they get a slice of the pie?

As veteran gaming CEO and founder at Starting Point Games told us, it's not as simple as getting your money back from the success of the adaptation itself. "When you license a video game IP to Hollywood, you're lucky to make a million dollars from the TV series or from anything else," Hilbert explained.

Instead, what a video game adaptation does, is it draws a new audience to the developer's pre-existing catalogue. "Bethesda's [Angela Browder] was speaking, and she could only share so much information because Microsoft's a public company, but she said when the Fallout TV series came out we not only saw sales of our latest games come up, the entire catalogue went up."

Hilbert, who's worked on a couple of Resident Evil projects, said that there are people he's met who've said they didn't know there were games based on the Resident Evil movies. Wild. Also, to wrap up Hilbert's hot takes on adaptations, he says that not every video game movie or TV show needs to respect the canon of its source material. "Sometimes it just doesn't make sense in that media to do that. And yes, I'm sorry, Street Fighter actually needs a storyline, a narrative storyline for a movie," he said.

Check out our full interview with Hilbert below: