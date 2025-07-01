It started so well. When the adventures of siblings Freja and Muds begin, I am immediately blown away by the wonderful pixel graphics. Then, an hour or so into their journey through the post-apocalyptic landscape, the sound has also got under my skin several times, as the cosy pixels and soundscape are simply fantastic, and I am ready and hopeful for an immersive and exciting retro-inspired adventure. But with every hour that passes, my engagement diminishes more and more, to the point where I end up feeling disappointed. Yet for what reason? Well, let's dive into that.

But let's start from the beginning and with the premise of the adventure. The siblings talk about their deceased mother and how they have an opportunity to bring her back to life. They set out on a hunt for creatures that are said to control life and death, creatures that go by many names, one of which is "Vessels of Decay". It's a start that sets the mood right away, and when they set out into a landscape where nature has covered buildings in tangled greenery, abandoned vehicles fill the roads, and strange monsters seem to be everywhere - well, as I wrote in the introduction, it wasn't difficult to become fascinated and engrossed at first. Vessels of Decay basically works as a fairly simple action-adventure; you move forward, solve simple puzzles, and fight monsters.

The graphics are often fantastic to rest your eyes on.

However, the first problems started quite early on. An hour or so into the adventure, I encountered a few bugs and the game crashed. During a boss fight, the game didn't trigger the continuation when the boss was defeated, so I had to redo the battle, and this issue of the game not continuing after a sequence happened several times. I can forgive this if the rest of the game is good - and yes, as I said, I was blown away at first. But after it's as if much of what I had hoped for in advance didn't quite reach a higher level or exist at all.

The story, for example, shows promise - the siblings talk about mysterious creatures and powers that can bring their dead mother back to life - but then the story and the dialogue disappear almost completely. It's as if the atmosphere and mystique that were quickly established are completely forgotten, except for a few isolated lines of dialogue that pop up now and then, which is a shame because it could have provided a pleasant break from the otherwise rather monotonous journey through the environment. I'm not demanding cutscenes or a script full of dialogue, but everything becomes a little too simple and rather uninteresting when there is no relationship, no world-building, or story as such.

This is an ad:

There are many other things that feel promising but are let down by being half-finished or buggy. The bugs also appear more and more frequently. Just over five hours into the adventure, for example, my life meter drops down to zero, and this is regardless of whether I pick up hearts that previously replenished my life r not. Restarting from a checkpoint solves some problems, but not this one. So I've simply had to struggle through large parts of the adventure with only one hit to spare.

Outdoors is where the game is at its best, even though the battles quickly become boring.

As frustrating as the bugs are, I'm equally disappointed that many things don't feel quite polished. The fairly simple hack 'n' slash battles do little to engage, and the game's puzzles are more of a "find this thing in dark environments and put it into this place" type. There is a skill tree, but the skills you can unlock do very little to make the battles varied, and instead, they feel more like a button to press to inflict a little more damage. There are also executions you can perform when you've reduced your enemies' health bar, where with the press of a button, you get a cool little animated sequence, but in the long run, these become monotonous. Just like so much else, unfortunately.

Outdoors, the environments are often wonderful, visually speaking. The fact that the developers are from Sweden provides plenty of references, as trucks say "mjölk" (milk), plus when you leave a subway station you can read "Hornstull" on the sign above the entrance, and there are many other things like this that make you smile. What doesn't make you smile so much, however, are the indoor environments. Both the aforementioned subway station, most caves, and other dark environments feel incredibly uninspiring, and it is also in these that rather imprecise controls, frustrating moments, and searching through rooms that look the same becomes the most boring. You simply long to get back above ground and once you do, you notice that the scope of the game starts to become really tiresome. There are a few things that break it up and create new challenges, but for long periods of time it's far too similar.

This is an ad:

You have to learn to live without milk when the world has ended.

Considering the pixel graphics, it may seem silly to use the expression "form over content". But since the visuals are also, in many ways, the game's strongest feature, it still feels appropriate. Unfortunately, there is a lot that doesn't feel quite polished or tested, aside from the bugs (and crashes). For example, in the dark caves, you can hit a kind of plant so that a light follows you, but if you die or fall down a cliff, you start over in complete darkness because the light has disappeared. As with many other things, you then have to go into the menu and choose to restart from a checkpoint.

All the technical mishaps have affected the rating significantly in themselves, but if there had been a more exciting game design alongside them, I would probably have been able to overlook much of it. Unfortunately, a promising premise falls short on several other points, which is a great shame, and the whole thing ends up being a real disappointment.