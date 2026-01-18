Verstappen's new teammate Isack Hadjar hopes to win at least one race in 2026

HQ

Isack Hadjar, the new driver at Red Bull Racing alongside Max Verstappen, promoted from Racing Bulls as he replaces Yuki Tsunoda, says he hopes to at least win one race in the 2026 season during the 2026 livery reveal in Detroit this week (via Reuters).

"It's a bit unreal for me. I've always dreamed of driving for this team as a kid watching TV. I saw (Sebastian) Vettel winning all those titles and now I'm finally in the big team," the 21-year old Frenchman said.

Hadjar is enthusiastic, even if he knows that Max Verstappen's teammates don't tend to last very long: Sergio Perez, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, and Tsunoda have all taken that seat in the last two years, with Pérez, now at Cadillac, saying it was "the worst job in F1".

But Hadjar, who joined Red Bull's youth programme, says that "I'm lucky enough not to have to meet everyone the first time, there are familiar faces, also a couple of mechanics. I started to work quite early in the season to make sure I'm fully adapted and fully in the rhythm."