Verstappen takes new Formula 1 record away from legend Michael Schumacher

HQ

Last weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix was one for the memories: Max Verstappen climbed from P17 to P1 and won the race in what many people already consider one of the best wet weather races of all-time.

In the 1,121 previous world championship races, winning the race stating 17th or lower has only happened five times before, according to data collected by Formula 1. But that is not the only landmark of the race.

With this victory, Max Verstappen defends his lead in the driver's championship for 867 days in a row. That is a new all-time record in Formula 1, beating the previous record holder, Michael Schumacher, that led the competition for 868 consecutive days.

Schumacher won five World Championships titles in a row, from 2000 to 2004. Verstappen has won the last three (from 2021 to 2023) and he will soon become 2024 champion, with 393 points, 62 points ahead of Lando Norris.

Despite this incredible stats, Brazil was Verstappen's first victory since the Spanish GP in June, a ten-race run without a win that ended in the most spectacular way possible.