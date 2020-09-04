Version 1.14 update has been released for Nioh 2

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since its initial release back in March, the developer Team Ninja has been working hard to bring updates and more content for the highly-acclaimed action game, Nioh 2.

First, the version 1.09 update brought the photo mode into the game, that allows you to capture some stunning in-game moments. Then the developer also revealed that the first DLC pack "The Tengu's Disciple" was landing in July. But why stop here?

Earlier via Team Ninja's Twitter account, we were happily informed that the patch v1.14 has been delivered. It's worth noting that the "Picture Scrolls" which contain enemies and bosses from "The Tengu's Disciple" have now been added, and these "Scroll of the Demon" Picture Scrolls can be acquired in Dream of the Demon.

Other than that, this update contains several adjustments and bug fixes, mostly to improve the gameplay and the quality of life.

If you want to know more details regarding the update 1.4, check the patch notes below or here.