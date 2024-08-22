Vermintide 2's versus mode debuts its open beta trailer

HQ

A new trailer for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, the highly anticipated second entry in the FPS PvE franchise has been revealed.

Fulfilling a desire that players have had ever since the first game, this trailer introduces us to versus mode, an asymmetric PvPvE take on the formula which will see one side playing as Heroes and the other as the nefarious Skaven Pactsworn, swapping sides between rounds.

We previously covered the game's versus mechanic in more detail when it was first announced, and you can read that more in-depth look here.

Showcased briefly in the trailer is the extensive customisation options available for the heroes, but of course the focus is on the Skaven classes, those being as follows: Gutter Runner; Poison Wind Globadier; Ratling Gunner; Packmaster, and Warpfire Thrower.

If you're interested in what we think about the game, you can read our early review here. The open beta for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 versus mode is live on Steam now.