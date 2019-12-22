Vermintide 2 gets Winds of Magic DLC on Xbox One

Followings its success on PC, the Winds of Magic DLC for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is now available for purchase on Xbox One, bringing in a new enemy faction and also a handful of new challenges to be experienced.

After a meteor strikes in the heart of Reikland, the five heroes of the land will be forced to take on the new Beastmen enemy in a whole new level known as the Dark Omens. The expansion will also add in a new game mode that goes by the name of Winds, and a few extras too.

These extras will include an increased level cap, new talents, weapons for all heroes, and a new difficulty in case you feel the current game isn't hard enough for you.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 is currently on sale on Steam, so that those who have yet to experience the game can pick it up cheap.

Does this new expansion interest you?

