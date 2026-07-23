Vermila Studios, creators of Crisol: Theatre of Idols, are closing down

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Crisol: Theatre of Idols is one of the most memorable titles to emerge from recent Spanish game development. Vermila Studios released the game last February as one of the first projects published by Blumhouse Games, and did so at a highly competitive launch price of under 20 euros. No precise sales figures are available, but it is estimated that between 60,000 and 100,000 copies on Steam may have reached players, according to SteamDB.

Given these figures, as well as the positive reviews from players and the media (such as our own), it is shocking to learn that the studio's closure and the redundancy of its entire team have been announced today. Several staff members have taken to social media to confirm Vermila Studios' closure, whilst expressing their gratitude for having been part of the project throughout its development, which began around 2020. In fact, in an interview we had with the studio's co-founders earlier this year, a port to the Nintendo Switch 2 was even on the table.

At present, the actual reasons for this closure have not been disclosed, but it is curious that, at a time when large companies are laying off thousands of employees without batting an eyelid, everyone who has shared their views and feelings has expressed gratitude for having been able to participate in a project such as Crisol: Theater of Idols. We'll update this information as soon as we have any official news on the matter.