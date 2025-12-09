Verdant is a coming-of-age story set in post-apocalyptic 1980s Germany

Indie fans have been absolutely treated with a whole array of lovely upcoming projects as part of the Wholesome Snack Showcase, and another example of precisely this being the case comes from developer Tiny Roar, as the studio shared a look at the newly revealed Verdant.

This game is regarded as a "coming of age story" that is set in post-apocalyptic 1980s Germany, with it following a young intrepid explorer who sets out on a journey of discovery across this vibrant and lush land crammed with mysteries. The premise will be to explore the world and piece together how it changed and how you will be able to impact its future.

With the announcement only just happening, we don't yet have a release date to share, but it has been revealed that come launch, the game will be arriving on PC via Steam.