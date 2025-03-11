Verdansk is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in time to mark the map's fifth anniversary

HQ

There have been some worrying rumours and reports doing the rounds relating to Call of Duty: Warzone's future, including that Activision was putting all its eggs in Verdansk's basket. Essentially, due to the game not being as popular as it once was, the massive publisher has made the decision that if the returning and beloved map doesn't see a resurgence and retention of players, it could lead to a third Warzone being cancelled and the series' future being put in major doubt.

With this in mind, Activision has now revealed the firm date for when Verdansk will return to Call of Duty: Warzone as part of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The map will come back to mark its fifth anniversary, meaning on April 3, 2025 the famed battle royale map that entertained countless players during the pandemic and lockdowns will soon be back as you know and love it.

To mark this occasion, a new trailer has been published that showcases the map in all of its glory. It will drop as part of the delayed Season 3, which will arrive on the same day and will likely include the debut of the next Zombies map as well as offering the typical seasonal additions of new weapons, maps, cosmetics, and more.