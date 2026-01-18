Venus Williams is the oldest player to compete at Australian Open, but loses in first round

HQ

Venus Williams made history on Sunday by becoming the oldest woman to compete in a main-draw singles match at the Australian Open. However, she did not manage to win the match, losing 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 to the 24-year-old Serbian Olga Danilovic, and has been eliminated in the first round. Williams is 45 years old, and came close of surpassing the record by Kimijo Date-Krumm, who was 42 when she won her first round match in the Australian Open in 2013.

Williams last won a Grand Slam match in 2021, a first round match in Wimbledon, and has been playing sporadically for the last few years, receiving wild card entries, as she is currently ranked 576 in the world.

"She played a great game. Also some luck there, as well. That's just the sport. That's how it works sometimes", said Williams, who still takes every opportunity she is given to play and receive the love from the crowds, who are delighted to see an all-time great still active.