Venus Williams given wildcard invitation for Australian Open, oldest female player at the Grand Slam

2026 has the year of the comeback for Venus Williams, 45, the winner of seven Grand Slams, who was inactive for a year, only playing two matches in 2024, and winning for the last time in 2023. Williams returned to action by receiving a wildcard invitation to Indian Wells, and eventually won a singles match at the Washington Open in August. She later lost in first round at the US Open.

It has been announced the Venus Williams, ranked 148 in the world, has been given a wildcard entry for the Australian Open 2026, and has accepted it, making her the oldest female player to compete at the Australian Grand Slam, at the age of 45, surpassing Kimiki Date, who was 44 in 2015.

Her last appearance at the Australian Open was in 2021, when she lost in second round to Sara Errani.

"I am excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the summer. I've had so many incredible memories there and I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career", Williams said in a statement.

Venus Williams never won the Australian Open, but reached the final twice in 2003 and 2017, her oldest Grand Slam final appearance. Her seven Grand Slam victories were five in Wimbledon and two at the US Open between 2000 and 2008.

Before the Australian Open, Venus Williams will appear, also as a wildcard, at another tournament in Australia, the Hobart International, alongside Emma Raducanu. Are you excited for the 2026 tennis season?