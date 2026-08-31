Venus Williams extends losing streak to 15 singles matches in match that started at 00:13

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Venus Williams was given another wildcard entry to the US Open, but the 46-year-old and winner of seven majors (winner of the US Open in 2000 and 2001) has lost again at first round, losing to 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, former World No. 4 (currently 110) in 6-3, 7-6 (9-7). The match started extremely late, at 00:13, after the five-set loss of Novak Djokovic to Mariano Navone ended.

Despite Williams getting closer to a comeback, she has now lost her 15th singles match in a row, a losing streak that extends over a year, since defeating Peyton Sterns at the Washington Open round of 32 match in July 2025.

Williams and Kenin played to barely 1,000 spectators in the stands, and Williams complained about the hours: "I just don't know any other sport where you have to start that late. I definitely think there's room for improvement there. I just kept pushing myself to try to find my best tennis and to find my rhythm. It's not easy to do in the first round. It's not easy to do it at 1am or 2am in the morning", Williams said (via BBC).