HQ

Venus Williams exited the US Open at first round. The 45-year-old fell to eleventh seed Kaolina Muchova in two hours, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, in what was her 25th US Opean appearance... and her fourth consecutive first-round exit. Williams, winner of seven Grand Slams, made her comeback last month, only winning one singles match, against Peyton Stearns in Washington.

Venus Williams made her US Open debut in 1997, reaching the final, and went on to win it twice 2000, 2001. She was defeated in first round in 2023, with many thinking it was her last time at New York. But two years later she returned, and despite her defeat, was still competitive, winning a set and showing strong mentality.

Williams, who was diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome in 2010, an incurable autoimmune disease that produced pain and fatigue, remembered how balt she felt when she lost in 2020 at US Open, and how much better she felt now. "I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to play feeling better", she said, emotional.

Despite her defeat, crowds in New York were naturally excited to see Williams, and were not happy when she was defeated by Muchova, World No. 13 and semi-finalist that year. After the match, the Czech player confessed that she felt "stressed", but praised the "unbelievable atmosphere". "I mean, she's such a legend of our sport, I understand. It's so nice to play and to share a court with her, and I'm just glad that I was lucky to win today."