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Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Spaniard Kaitlyn Quevedo, World No. 140 in the world, and broke a new dishonourable record: the first former World No. 1 player to win ten straight singles matches in the WTA, since the rankings started in 1975.

Williams, 45, is more than twice as old as Quevedo, 20, and had already won six Grand Slams before she was born. Quevedo playing her first WTA Masters 1,000 match, entered as a wildcard, and came from three games down in the second set.

Venus Williams is still active despite many injuries and being out of the Top 500 in singles. Her last singles match was in July, defeating Peyton Stearns at the US Open, but continues to receive invitations in big tournaments, including the recent US Open and Australian Open, making her the player with most appearances at Majors, 95 with last January's Australian Open (also the oldest, at 45).