Venus Williams announces a return to tennis this week at Washington DC

Venus Williams's comeback to professional tennis has been delayed a few times, but now it's certain that the American player, winner of 49 career titles, seven Grand Slams and five Olympic medals, will return for the 2025 Washington Open, taking place this week, from 21-27 July.

Williams, 45 years old, played for the last time in 2024, at Indian Wells. She won her last match in 2023, but has been mostly inactive since 2019, falling out of the WTA ranking. She has received several wild card invitations, including Indian Wells this year, but "most of the time I don't [take them]", Venus said, laughing, in a press conference in Washington DC. "But this time I had been hitting the ball. And of course I love the game and the hard courts, it's my favorite surface, what I feel comfortable on. So all those different factors".

Venus' return has surprised many, and it wouldn't be special ocassion, as she confirms she has a plan to keep playing after, although she won't share, she's focused on the now. "My personal goal is to have fun I think right now and enjoy the moment, not put too much pressure on myself. I don't know if I define success at this moment in any sort of way other than believing in myself and sticking to my process" (via WTA). Her sister Serena, two years younger, retired in 2022, and will be awarded with a lifetime award this year in Spain.