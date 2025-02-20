Venus Williams, 44, will return to Indian Wells after being inactive for a year

HQ

Venus Williams will return to the tennis court. At age 44, the American player, winner of seven Grand Slams, has received a wildcard invitation for the Indian Wells WTA 1000 tournament next month, in what will be his first match in almost a year.

Unlike her younger and more decorated sister Serena, who retired in 2022, Venus, who started his professional career in 1994, never retired, but has been mostly inactive since an injury-plagued 2023. She participated as wildcard in 2024 Indian Wells and Miami Open, loosing in first round on both occasions. Her las victory was in Cincinnati in 2023, and her last title wins were in 2015.

Venus Williams debuted on Indiana Wells in 1994, but never won it. It is well known that the Williams sisters boycotted the tournament for more than ten years, when the crowd booed Serena in the 2001 final, after Venus withdrawed from the previous semifinal, the crowd believing it was fixed. Neither of them played again until 2014.

Venus isn't the only wildcard: 34-year old Petra Kvitova will return to the court, 15 months on maternity leace. In the men's side, Brazilian player Joao Fonseca has also entered the tournament as wildcard.