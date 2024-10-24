Venom: The Last Dance shows what Tom Hardy could look like as James Bond

HQ

Even though Daniel Craig left the role of Bond firmly behind back in 2021, there still hasn't been a new James Bond announced. Plenty of great names have been put forward; Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Idris Elba, and of course Tom Hardy.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Venom: The Last Dance director Kelly Marcel revealed she put an Easter egg in the movie to show people what Hardy as James Bond could look like. "There's always been these rumors about [Tom] playing James Bond, so I may have been showing what Tom Hardy's James Bond might look like," she said.

Marcel herself even ended up on a rumoured shortlist of potential directors for the new Bond movie. "There's never been a female Bond director, and of course, when you see something like that, it's just incredibly humbling. So I'm grateful to be mentioned alongside any of those brilliant, brilliant directors," Marcel added.

Tom Hardy is of course dealing with Knull in this movie, a character who a lot of fans have been anticipating for a long time. Via Marcel, it has been officially revealed Andy Serkis will be taking on the role.

"We all love Andy. We knew on Venom 2 that he was going to be this [Knull] character, should we be able to bring the character into this movie. He was the only person we asked, and of course, he was thrilled and excited. He's one of the greatest voice actors there is."

Venom: The Last Dance is out tomorrow, the 25th of October. Will you be watching?