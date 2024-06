HQ

The fact that Sony Pictures' Venom movies aren't exactly the highest rated on Metacritic or Rotten Tomatoes haven't stopped them from doing great commercially, so it'll be interesting to see what happens in October.

Because we finally have the first official trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, the third and final time Tom Hardy plays the iconic Marvel character in a stand-alone movie, and it definitely looks like more of what we're used to with some brutal fights and quirky humour.