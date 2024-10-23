Venom: The Last Dance is expected to get a worse opening weekend than Black Adam

HQ

Venom: The Last Dance opens today and later this week across Europe and the US. But expectations are seemingly low, and according to Deadline, it is expected (based on ticket sales) to reach a $65 million opening in the US, which is slightly lower than Black Adam's opening weekend of $67 million in 2022.

But this spells bad news for Venom as Black Adam was considered a flop globally, reaching only $390 million in revenue, compared to Joker at $1 billion and the first Venom at $856 million.

How keen are you on Venom: The Last Dance, and are you going to see it this week?