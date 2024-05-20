Venom: The Last Dance is confirmed to be the final film in the series

HQ

Sad news for the three people in the world who enjoyed the Venom films, as Sony Pictures has announced that the next instalment, confirmed to be called The Last Dance, will also be the last in the series. The film will be released in autumn 2024 and will be directed by Kelly Marcel, who has previously written the scripts for the previous films, and although this is planned to be the end of the character, Sony will continue to produce titles belonging to its Spider-Verse. However, without the lovable symbiote. The film's release date is set for the 25th of October.

What do you think of the Venom films and are you looking forward to this third and final instalment?

Thanks, Deadline.