Venom: The Last Dance has grossed over $400 million at the box office

HQ

Despite a slow start with lower-than-expected results, Venom: The Last Dance has steadily gained momentum. Combined with a lack of strong competition, the symbiote has managed to hold its place at the top of the box office. While it has yet to match the nearly $900 million gross of the first film, Venom: The Last Dance has now surpassed $400 million in ticket sales.

Mediocre reviews and critiques from critics don't seem to have significantly affected its success. The question now is whether it can surpass the second-place holder, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which grossed $500 million in ticket sales.

Have you seen Venom: The Last Dance? What did you think of the movie?