Venom: The Last Dance gives us its final trailer

Venom: The Last Dance has dropped its final trailer and it seems set to be a fun farewell.

Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and his symbiotic sidekick are back for one last adventure, as aliens from Venom's home planet have tracked him down and are invading the earth.

The monstrous alien scorpion looking creatures seem to be working on behalf of Knull, the "God of the Symbiotes" - I think, we only got a brief glimpse in the trailer.

If you're up for another, final outing of the part buddy-cop, part superhero action duo then this is one to keep your eye on.

Venom: The Last Dance releases in cinemas on 25 October.