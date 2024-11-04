English
Venom: The Last Dance

Venom: The Last Dance crosses $300 million at the box office

Despite the poor reviews, it seems people are flocking to see the end of the Venom trilogy.

Not a single one of the Venom movies has a positive Rotten Tomatoes score. While the aggregator site does have its weaknesses, that isn't a great sign, and yet people just can't get enough of Tom Hardy's Venom. The action trilogy has now reached its climax, and despite some fears it wouldn't rake in the cash, the movie has done rather well.

On a budget of $120 million, Venom: The Last Dance has passed $300 million at the box office over the weekend. Of course, studios would hope for a grander profit margin, as if we factor in marketing costs, the film would need to have made at least double its budget to be in the green. But still, Venom remains a popular character and one that is the only saving grace of Sony's live-action Spider-Verse.

We'll have to see if this leads to any more Venom movies down the line. The Tom Hardy trilogy is over, but this is only really the beginning of Knull's story, so perhaps another symbiote can step in and take up the Venom mantle.

Venom: The Last Dance

