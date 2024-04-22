Venom: The Last Dance changed release dates to avoid being overshadowed by the US elections

HQ

It has been four years since the last Presidential election in the US and that means it's time for another one. Joe vs. Donald Round 2: Electric Boogaloo is shaping up to be the biggest election based on which politician people hate the least by the looks of things, but as a side effect it is also causing some movies to change their release dates.

With all the American eyes on the election, Variety reports that Venom 3 AKA Venom: The Last Dance changed its release date in order to avoid being overshadowed by the US election. There won't even be a major release in the first week of November, with Gladiator 2 being the next theatrical milestone on the 22nd of November.

It appears that even though some Americans might want a break from all the politics, the movies simply don't want to risk putting out a box-office stinker at a time when most eyes in the US are going to be on one thing.