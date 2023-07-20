Venom sounds terrifying in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

HQ

While we're all excited to be getting to zip around New York as Miles or Peter in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, we know that a big threat is looming in the game in the form of Venom, one of Spider-Man's most famous and terrifying villains.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Insomniac gave out some fresh details on how they brought the "anti-Spider-Man" to life. Senior creative director Bryan Intihar spoke about how Tony Todd was key in bringing the character to new heights.

"Everything we talked about [with] Venom — that sense of strength, that sense of fear, that sense of overwhelming, so different from Peter — Tony embraces that completely in the performance," said Intihar. "We wanted to try something very different, and I don't think you can get much more different from Doc Ock than you do Venom. It's about power, it's about strength, it's about being slighted, it's about Peter being involved much more in the creation of Venom. I think that's what attracted us."

Senior art director Jacinda Chew spoke about how Venom's design reflects his threat to Spidey. "It's really interesting when you start thinking about what makes him different than Spider-Man. The symbiote is often known as an allegory for the darkness that the host is fighting against. So what makes him an anti-Spider-Man?"

