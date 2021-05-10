Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer gives us a look at Woody Harrelson's symbiote

And we got a new poster.

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally landed, giving us another look at Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and the savage symbiote Venom. The trailer for the sequel has also shown off the first proper look at the next villain on the cards, Woody Harrelson's Carnage, another vicious symbiote who is looking to give Venom a fight that it won't forget.

Alongside the release of the trailer, a new poster for the film has also been revealed, showing what seems to be Venom being pulled into the very, very toothy mouth of Carnage.

You can check out the trailer and the poster below. The movie itself is now looking to release on September 24, following a few delays.

