Venom: Let There Be Carnage has had its release date moved forward to October 1

Fans now have two weeks less to wait.

At this point, we think that Venom: Let There Be Carnage must be holding some kind of record as it has seen five separate release dates. This latest change is a positive one, however, as it has now been moved forward from October 15 to October 1.

Originally the film was due to premiere in June before being pushed back to September 17. This was then moved to September 24 and then finally October 15 before being moved to October 1, as we have just reported.

Personally, we are hoping that this release doesn't receive a further revision, but due to the unpredictability of world events at the moment, anything at all can happen.

