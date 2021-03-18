Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been pushed back to September 17, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the follow up to 2018's Venom, has been delayed for the second time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Originally, the film was due to premiere on October 2, 2020, but this was pushed back to June 25, 2021, and now it has been moved further to September 17.

The Marvel movie was filmed throughout 2020 and sees actors Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, and Michelle Williams reprise their roles. The director this time, however, is English actor Andy Serkis, who has previously served served as director for Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and 2017's Breath. Taking on the role of composer for the film is Marco Beltrami, an American composer that has produced soundtracks for a multitude of films including Hellboy, A Quiet Place, and Fantastic Four.

Are you disappointed to hear that the film has been delayed even further?