Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed once again

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been reportedly delayed for the third time and has had its release date pushed back to September 24, 2021. This news arrives two weeks after the sequel was delayed for a second time. Originally the film was planned to release on October 2, 2020, but this was pushed back to June 25, 2021 and then to September 17.

It's delay might only be a week, but it now means that the film is facing stiffer competition at the box office. Releasing the very same week as Let There Be Carnage's revised release date is The Many Saints of Newark, Dear Evan Hansen, and Infinite.

Thanks, Comic Book.