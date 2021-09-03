Venom: Let There Be Carnage gets PG-13 rating

HQ

Over the past few months, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has flip-flopped between various different release dates, most recently being pushed back a week to hit cinemas on October 15. But, it seems like this one might stick, as around six weeks from its premiere, the movie has been officially rated, landing a PG-13 tag as the original did.

The sequel that sees Tom Hardy return as the titular antihero-symbiote Eddie Brock/Venom will introduce a deadly new adversary, Carnage (inhabiting Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady). The movie will see the pair slug it out, and if we had to guess, will feature action scenes similar to what we got with the original when Venom threw down with Riot.

You can check out the latest trailer for the movie below, which serves as a great teaser for what will occur when the film does release in a few weeks.