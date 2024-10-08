Venom appears on Hot Ones, can't handle the heat

HQ

Venom: The Last Dance is set to wrap up Tom Hardy's Venom trilogy on the 25th of October. It has been an... interesting ride to say the least in getting this far, as among all of Sony's extended Spider-Verse projects, it has been the only real live-action success.

Before we see the full film, a new teaser has been released, showing Venom on the hit internet show Hot Ones. We're not sure if we'll get a longer version than the 30-second clip posted to social media, but in the teaser we see Venom take on the hottest sauce from the show.

While his confidence is high going in, Venom immediately regrets his decision. Milk won't put out the fire in his mouth, and so he resorts to using a fire extinguisher. Check it out below:

