Venom 3 to start filming next month

HQ

Say what you want about the Venom movies, they always make a boatload of money. Even though fans and critics have been rather opinionated about the Tom Hardy-led symbiotic flicks, the two that have arrived so far have combined for over $1.3 billion at the box office, so it's hardly a surprise that another is on the way.

But as we have known for a while, this is exactly the case. We don't know when Venom 3 will debut, or what its full title will be just yet, but the reason why we don't is because the film is currently yet to enter into production, although this will be changing soon.

As noted on Production List, the film is slated to start filming next month, on June 5, 2023 to be exact. The listing does state that filming will be taking place in London and Los Angeles, but considering the series has been based in San Francisco, it would be plausible to see some scenes shot in the Bay Area once again.

Whenever Venom 3 does arrive, will you be heading to cinemas to catch it?