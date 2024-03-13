Venom 3 is coming earlier than expected

HQ

Sony has announced both the full title for the upcoming Venom film, and even revealed that it will be arriving earlier than expected.

Set to be known as Venom: The Last Dance, we still don't have any plot details to report on, but the title alone does seem to confirm that this will be the last standalone film starring Tom Hardy as the symbiotic anti-hero - although money does talk as they say, so never say never.

As per when the film will be making its debut, the release has been pulled forward from November 8 to October 25, meaning fans will be able to flock to the theatres to catch the film around two weeks earlier than originally planned. No doubt with this change in mind, we can expect to see the first trailer for the film in the next couple of months.

Are you excited for more Venom?

Thanks, Variety.