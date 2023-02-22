Venom 3 has entered pre-production

I'm definitely not going to watch Venom or Venom: Let There Be Carnage ever again, as I think they're boring, but that didn't stop both of them from doing very well at the box office. That's why it wasn't especially surprising when Sony greenlit a third movie last April, and it definitely seems like it'll become a reality.

Tom Hardy has shared a new message on Instagram confirming that what we'll call Venom 3 for the time being has started pre-production, so look forward to more scenes like this one in a couple of years.