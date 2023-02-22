Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Venom 3

Venom 3 has entered pre-production

Tom Hardy shares the news while going down memory lane.

I'm definitely not going to watch Venom or Venom: Let There Be Carnage ever again, as I think they're boring, but that didn't stop both of them from doing very well at the box office. That's why it wasn't especially surprising when Sony greenlit a third movie last April, and it definitely seems like it'll become a reality.

Tom Hardy has shared a new message on Instagram confirming that what we'll call Venom 3 for the time being has started pre-production, so look forward to more scenes like this one in a couple of years.

Venom 3

