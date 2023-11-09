Venom 3 has been delayed until late 2024

HQ

We'll now have to wait an entire year until we can head to cinemas to catch the third outing of Tom Hardy's Venom, as the film has officially been delayed until November 2024.

Previously set to be a summer movie and debuting on July 12, 2024, Variety notes that the film has now been pushed to November 8, all following the recent confirmation that the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to its conclusion.

Venom 3 was said to have started filming earlier this year, in late spring, but due to the strikes, it's unclear how much work was completed on the film before production was stopped. No doubt the November release date means that we can expect production to kick back off very soon.