Venom 3 filming is nearly complete

The Venom films might just be more middling superhero action at the end of the day, but they make a lot of money. Venom pulled in $856 million globally and its sequel scored $502 million. They're big hits and Sony is clearly hoping to strike another winner with the third film in the trilogy.

Ted Lasso star and new addition to the cast Juno Temple recently spoke with Variety about the movie, and revealed that filming is almost done. "We're coming close to an end at the moment," she said. "It's been a wild, wonderful ride. It's so new to me. It's a big set! This is crazy. It's been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I've been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can't wait for it to get out into the world. I think it's going to be a good one."

Venom 3 had to take a pause thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, just as many other films did. We're set to see Venom 3 release in the second half of this year, specifically the 8th of November, so if filming wraps soon, there will be hopefully enough time to add in all those Venom special effects.