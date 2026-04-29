I stumbled across this film by chance, as when I reading a review comparing it to The Raid, I felt it was worth a go despite its relatively low ratings on IMDb. Directed by Rodrigo Valdes, a relatively unknown name (his best-known work was as second-unit director on the latest Bad Boys), the most recognisable face in the cast is Gustavo Sánchez Parra, known for his roles in films such as Amores Perros and as a villain in various films and series (including Zorro).

It might not sell on the name alone as the title Venganza (Revenge) is about as generic as it gets. At the same time, it makes it abundantly clear exactly what we're in for.

The plot is outlined as follows: "A former special forces soldier becomes a millionaire overnight and assembles an elite team to track down his wife's killer - driven by a thirst for revenge and armed with his newly acquired resources."

Simple, isn't it? Yes. Boring? Absolutely not. I love this kind of film and always have. The aforementioned The Raid (mainly the second one, which is actually better than the first) is one of the absolute craziest action films released in the 2000s, and if you haven't seen those films, do yourself a favour and do so. However, be prepared for non-stop action and very, very graphic scenes.

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Even though we've seen the plot of Venganza a hundred times over, there's plenty to like. The script might not be razor-sharp, the dialogue offers no surprises, there are a couple of sequences that grate and a few logical gaps, and the characters are two-dimensional with acting that's competent at best. But it looks great and the pulse is electric, and you actually get exactly what the title suggests, where with low-to-neutral expectations, I'm still pleasantly surprised.

Like The Raid, it's very violent when the action kicks in, but it's not quite on the same level. There's actually get quite a few breathing spaces and although the action sequences are often technically impressive, it's not really comparable. The standard of the fighting and stunts isn't quite up to the same level, but there are still scenes that stand out. I'm particularly taken with a car chase a little over halfway through, which is impressive. You can clearly see from the editing and visual style that they've taken inspiration from both the aforementioned films and a number of American big brothers. It has a bit of a John Wick vibe, where it's dark, raw, and a bit unexpected, and that sort of thing is always fun.

I definitely think this film deserves a higher average rating than its 5.5 (at the time of writing) on IMDb. So, if you've got nothing else to watch, or if you think the latest season of The Boys is treading water, give Venganza a chance. It's actually more than worth it, despite its flaws. Rodrigo Valdes is a director worth keeping an eye on!

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