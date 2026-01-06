Venezuela's Machado says she will return home and push for new election

HQ

Venezuela's main opposition leader María Corina Machado has vowed to return to the country "as soon as possible" and push for new elections following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by United States forces.

In her first interview since the weekend operation, Machado praised US President Donald Trump, calling the raid a historic moment for Venezuela. "This transition must move forward," she said, insisting her movement is ready to win decisively in a free and fair vote.

María Corina Machado // Shutterstock

Machado, who fled Venezuela in disguise last year to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, said the opposition had already won the disputed 2024 election and would secure overwhelming support if voters were allowed to choose freely. Trump, however, has said Venezuela must be stabilised before any new election can take place.

Maduro pleaded not guilty on Monday in a New York court to drug and weapons charges, maintaining he remains Venezuela's legitimate president. His capture has sparked global backlash, with critics questioning the legality of the United States operation.

Inside Venezuela, uncertainty remains high as Socialist Party loyalists retain control and authorities crack down on perceived collaborators, leaving the country (and its future leadership) firmly in limbo. For more, check out the latest news on Venezuela.