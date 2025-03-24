Venezuela welcomes deported migrants from the United States as flights resume

HQ

The latest news on Venezuela . Venezuelan authorities confirmed the arrival of 199 deported migrants from the United States on Monday, marking the restart of deportation flights between the two countries after weeks of tension.

The flights resumed following a diplomatic agreement, despite an ongoing dispute over deportation policies. While the United States claims Venezuela had refused deportation flights, Caracas accuses Washington of blocking them.

The migrants, who were initially flown to Honduras before being transported by Venezuelan airline Conviasa to Caracas, represent the first consistent flow of deportees after a period of interruptions and diplomatic standoff.