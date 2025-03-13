English
Venezuela to resume deportation flights from United States

Flights carrying Venezuelan migrants set to restart as diplomatic talks progress.

Following a long period of uncertainty and diplomatic back-and-forth, Venezuela has agreed under renewed negotiations to restart repatriation flights for migrants deported from the United States (via Reuters).

The decision follows discussions between senior U.S. envoy Richard Grenell and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The flights are set to resume this Friday, though Venezuelan authorities have yet to comment.

With Venezuelans among the largest migrant groups reaching the U.S. in recent years, this move could have significant implications for future migration trends. For now, it remains to be seen how this agreement will be implemented in the long term.

This post is tagged as:

World newsVenezuelaUnited States


