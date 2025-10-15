Venezuela shuts down embassy in Norway after Nobel Peace Prize for opposition leader

HQ

Venezuela has announced the closure of its embassies in Norway and Australia as part of what the government described as a "strategic reassignment of resources." The move comes shortly after opposition leader María Corina Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize, sparking new friction with Western governments. While Norway expressed regret over the decision and stressed its desire to keep communication open, Caracas said it will instead strengthen ties with African partners, planning new embassies in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe. The announcement underscores Venezuela's growing alignment with nations critical of Western influence and marks another shift in its diplomatic landscape.