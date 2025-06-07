Vending Dokan!: Cozy Kiosk is an idle game all about managing your own kiosk

Idle games continue to become more and more popular, serving as a way to break up the mundanity of the 9-5 with ways to quickly hop onto a game and do something light and fun. During the Wholesome Games Direct show, we've just learnt that another idle obsession has just arrived on PC via Steam, with this all about filling your at-work downtime with a different kind of work.

Known as Vending Dokan!: Cozy Kiosk, this is regarded as a "charming idle simulation game for creating and managing your very own vending machine empire." We're told that it offers soothing music and a laid-back vibe, and that whether you're taking a more hands-on or passive approach, it's fundamentally designed to be enjoyed at your own pace.

As you can play the game today on PC, be sure to check out the launch trailer below to see if this game is up your street.