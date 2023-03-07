Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Velocity Green Xbox controller announced in time for St. Patrick's Day

As we're heading towards the greenest day of the year, Microsoft got you covered.

HQ

Xbox has announced the release of a new wireless controller in a vibrant Velocity Green color, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The controller features the regular sleek design, improved grip texture, and the regular up to 40 hours of battery life.

Xbox Wire promises that the Velocity Green controller will help gamers "stun the competition" with its features and eye-catching design (we're not a 100% sure on this one, but it is a looker alright!).

You can buy the controller already at regular stores and from Microsoft themselves for £54,99 / €59,99. There's also a hoodie in the same Velocity Green color embroidered with a shamrock (for luck!) available at the Xbox Gear Shop if you need more green in your life in general or just for for St. Patrick's Day.

