Velocity Green Xbox controller announced in time for St. Patrick's Day

Xbox has announced the release of a new wireless controller in a vibrant Velocity Green color, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The controller features the regular sleek design, improved grip texture, and the regular up to 40 hours of battery life.

Xbox Wire promises that the Velocity Green controller will help gamers "stun the competition" with its features and eye-catching design (we're not a 100% sure on this one, but it is a looker alright!).

You can buy the controller already at regular stores and from Microsoft themselves for £54,99 / €59,99. There's also a hoodie in the same Velocity Green color embroidered with a shamrock (for luck!) available at the Xbox Gear Shop if you need more green in your life in general or just for for St. Patrick's Day.