Vélo d'Or finalists: The best men and women in cycling in 2025

Vélo d'Or, the annual cycling trophy awarded by the French magazine Vélo Magazine, has announced the list of finalists for the men's and women's category. Considered the equivalent of Ballon d'Or in the world of cycling, Vélo d'Or is given in France but has a worldwide recognition. And you've probably guessed who the favourites are this year...

Of course, Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, winner of Tour de France this year, as well as dozen of races this year, including most recently World Championship, European Championship, and Il Lombardia, is the frontrunner this year. He also won in 2024 and 2021, while Jonas Vingegaard won in 2023 and Remco Evenepoel won in 2022.

In the women's side, we also have the Tour de France winner, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot as the favourite, in a lost that also has Demi Vollering, winner in 2023. Last year's winner Lotte Kopecky is not on the list.

Below, you can read the list of finalists in men's and women's Vélo d'Or, as well as the Eddy Mercks trophy, awarded for the best classics rider.

The winners will be announced by Vélo Magazine in Paris on December 5. Who do you think will win Vélo d'Or 2025?

Vélo d'Or 2025 (men)



Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step)



Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates)



Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)



Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike)



Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quick Step)



Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)



Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)



Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)



Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost)



Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)



Vélo d'Or 2025 (women)



Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt (Visma-Lease a bike)



Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez)



Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx)



Kimberley Le Court (AG Insurance -Soudal Team)



Puck Pieterse (Fenix Deceuninck)



Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ)



Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram)



Marlen Reusser (Movistar)



Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a bike)



Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx)



Eddy Merckx Trophy (men)



Remco Evenepoel (BEL, Soudal-Quick Step)



Mads Pedersen (DAN, Lidl-Trek)



Tadej Pogacar (SLN, UAE Emirates)



Wout Van Aert (BEL, Visma-Lease a bike)



Mathieu Van der Poel (HOL, Alpecin-Deceuninck)



Eddy Merckx Trophy (women)



Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt (FRA, Visma-Lease a bike)



Puck Pieterse (HOL, Fenix Deceuninck)



Elisa Balsamo (ITA, Lidl-Trek)



Demi Vollering (HOL, FDJ-Suez)



Lorena Wiebes (HOL, SD Worx)



