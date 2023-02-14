Velma is getting a second season

HQ

There had been rumours swirling for some time that suggested that the animated Scooby Doo spinoff, Velma would be getting a second season, and now following its very, very conflicting Season 1 debut this has been confirmed.

As part of an interview with Warner Bros. Television Group with Deadline, it has been confirmed that Velma has not only been greenlit for a second season, but that it has also already finished production on this next batch of episodes.

There's no mention of any plot details or when the second series will arrive, but as part of the confirmation it was added that Velma ended up being HBO Max's most-watched animated series debut ever.