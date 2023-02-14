Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Velma (HBO Max) [Episod 1-2]

Velma is getting a second season

It has already finished production on its second season.

There had been rumours swirling for some time that suggested that the animated Scooby Doo spinoff, Velma would be getting a second season, and now following its very, very conflicting Season 1 debut this has been confirmed.

As part of an interview with Warner Bros. Television Group with Deadline, it has been confirmed that Velma has not only been greenlit for a second season, but that it has also already finished production on this next batch of episodes.

There's no mention of any plot details or when the second series will arrive, but as part of the confirmation it was added that Velma ended up being HBO Max's most-watched animated series debut ever.

