Velma cancelled after two seasons by HBO Max

HQ

The first season of the animated Velma show released to a pretty strong negative reaction. There were those who found value in the show, but most immediately dismissed it, or grabbed clips to vent their frustration on the internet.

That frustration only rose to new heights when a second season was confirmed, but now it seems that the Velma saga is at an end. Yesterday, rumours arose of the series being cancelled, and IGN confirmed with Max that this is indeed the case.

"Over the past two seasons, Mindy [Kaling] and Charlie [Grandy] have created an incredibly fun and fresh world within the iconic whodunit franchise," said a spokesperson. "While we won't be moving forward with another season of the series, we thank them for their compelling coming-of-age storytelling, unrivaled clues, and hilarious hijinks."

So, if you're one of the people that really couldn't stand the Velma show, at least you won't have to worry about it being on your screens anymore. Check out our review of the first episodes here, in case you missed it.